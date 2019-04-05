GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A push to pass legislation meant to help stop students from getting their hands on e-cigarettes is happening on Friday.
The push comes from Sen. Richard Blumenthal the day after students in Seymour went to the hospital for vaping.
Blumenthal said he'll be meeting with parents and students in Glastonbury at noon to talk about his legislation.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the number of teens using e-cigarettes has jumped 78 percent.
Blumenthal is hoping federal legislation can help curb the trend.
This week, he said he introduced the Protect Act, which is designed to guide the federal response to the e-cigarette epidemic.
It would create a federal program to better educate students and parents about the dangers.
In Connecticut, almost 15 percent of high school students surveyed said they have vaped. That number has doubled since 2015.
In Seymour on Thursday, police said a 15-year-old girl brought a pen to school and shared it with four other sophomores in a bathroom. All of them were taken to a local hospital afterward.
Police said there was more than just nicotine in the pen. It also tested positive for THC, which made it more dangerous.
The teen is facing several charges.
