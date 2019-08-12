HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There's a push to require all vehicle makers to include an alert that warns drivers to check the backseat once the car is turned off.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll urge the Senate on Monday to pass the "Helping Overcome Trauma for Children Alone in Rear Seats Act," or HOT CARS Act.
Blumenthal cited a statistic that said more than 30 children have died this year alone after being left alone in hot cars. Seven of those happened this month.
He said the new law would make all vehicle makers include an alert system as a standard feature in new vehicles.
In Connecticut, there is a law in place that protects Good Samaritans who break a window to rescue an alone child or animal from a hot car during extreme weather conditions.
However, Blumenthal said he hopes new technology would be a step closer to preventing tragedies.
The general manager of Chevrolet of Milford will be joining Blumenthal for a news conference at 11 a.m. They'll demonstrate how the rear seat reminder works.
The business said it has been including the technology in a number of models since 2017.
