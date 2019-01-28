WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator said he plans to thank airport workers for their sacrifice during the partial government shutdown.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal will be at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks at 10:30 a.m.
There, he planned to thank TSA and FAA employees, along with all other federal workers who worked without pay for the 35 days of the shutdown.
Those workers are expected to get backpay.
Blumenthal said he will pledge to work on legislation that would prevent federal agencies from shutting down in the event of a budget disagreement.
Friday, President Donald Trump signed off on a spending bill that reopened the government until Feb. 15.
