WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation into what caused a deadly explosion at the West Haven Veterans Affairs campus Friday morning continues.
The news about the fatalities was confirmed to Eyewitness News by Senator Richard Blumenthal, who has a connection to the facility.
Blumenthal, a veteran himself, is passionate about the West Haven VA Medical Center.
In fact, over the past two years, he has pushed for safer surgical practices at the center, along with wi-fi for veterans.
During a news conference late Friday morning, both Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy said the entire country should be mourning the lives that were lost in the explosion.
“It is, in fact, a really sad day for America, because we've lost two people at the VA, one of them a VA employee, another a contractor and there was one apparently serious injury,” Blumenthal said on Friday.
“Our hearts go out to those who have been affected. We know there have been two deaths, and our hearts are very heavy today for those lives that have been lost,” Murphy said. “We're going to be doing everything we can to work with the VA to make sure those families are taken care of, and make sure others who are injured or affected are cared for, and make sure the VA community, which has experienced a loss, has everything they need as well.”
Multiple state, local, and federal agencies will continue working to figure out exactly what caused the horrific explosion.
