(WFSB) - As the COVID vaccines begin to rollout to the public, there are certain individuals who will get vaccinated ahead of others, some of those being members of Congress.
Over the weekend, both Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal received their COVID-19 vaccinations, with Sen. Murphy receiving the first of two.
Both senators advocated for the coronavirus vaccine and encouraged the public to get there's when the time comes.
"The vaccine is safe, effective and it’s going to save lives," says Sen. Chris Murphy.
"A vaccine does more than protect the person receiving it—they protect our health care system from being overburdened, protect others in our community from getting sick, & protect our small businesses from further uncertainty," said Sen. Blumenthal in a statement.
Additional COVID vaccines are expected to be rolled out to Connecticut again on Monday.
