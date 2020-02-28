MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers met with health officials on Friday, to discuss how the state can prepare for the coronavirus as the governor announced the state's first lab capable of diagnosing it.
The latest figures from the world's governments show that the virus infected more than 83,000 people, more than 2,800 of whom died.
Experts feel it's a matter of when, not if, the coronavirus will hit the state.
Friday's meeting included physicians, community leaders, the state Department of Public Health and Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal.
They touched on everything from prevention, the symptoms of coronavirus, which are just like the flu, supplies, and testing.
One doctor said it's a serious virus and needs to be taken seriously, but not to panic, adding that 80 percent of those infected so far have shown mild symptoms.
“There is a lot of fear out there right now. I don’t want people to be afraid of this virus, you need to respect it, you need to take it seriously, that’s what we’re doing, but its not the right time to panic, and I want to reassure people," said Dr. Michael Ivy, of Yale-New Haven Health.
They also discussed what the federal government can do to help make sure Connecticut and other states are prepared.
For the senators, that means more money.
Earlier this week, Murphy called for emergency funding to fight back against the spreading virus, along with questioning the Trump administration for submitting a budget that would slash funding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Both Senators say this should be a bipartisan issue, requesting more than $8 billion in emergency funding to help the CDC, Health and Human Services, reimburse state and local health departments, along with working on a vaccine.
“The president is dramatically and dangerously lowballing the amount of money it’s going to take to fight this pandemic. $1.2 billion just doesn’t cut it. We had less than 6 cases of Ebola in the U.S. and Congress allocated $4 billion. We need to pass an emergency funding bill, ASAP,” Murphy said.
The senators say they expect to be back in Washington D.C. next week where Congress is expected to take up debating an emergency federal funding measure.
College campuses around the state have already begun making decisions.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System issued a mandate to bring back students who are studying abroad in countries with heavy outbreaks.
The system is hoping students will be cautious during spring break in two weeks.
The CDC warned Americans earlier this week to prepare for a potential pandemic.
I see Murphy came back from meeting his friends in Iran just in time to mess up the virus program Trump is trying to implement.
Oh...here, it seems to be much higher than 2.3% https://www.wfsb.com/news/new-virus-has-infected-globally-caused-deaths/article_83f90377-004a-5f83-b334-5c3e8f86a119.html
