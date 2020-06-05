HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The message of demonstrators across the state and the country has been loud and clear: Change is necessary, and it needs to happen fast.
“It’s not people asking for special privileges or anything else. Just people asking to be treated like human beings,” said Ronald Blair Jr., of Newington.
Now, congressional lawmakers who represent Connecticut are standing behind protesters and echoing their calls for change.
They’re introducing new legislation in hopes of addressing racial disparities in Connecticut, and across the country.
Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal say there needs to be meaningful debate over laws of the nation, and what should change. They also say we are a moment in the country where our democracy is at risk.
“This moment of reckoning for the United States is long overdue,” Murphy said in Hartford on Friday.
He and others expressed support for protesters, and addressed some of the racial disparities in the state when it comes to education and housing.
“We’re the most affluent state in the nation and yet kids in this state are less likely than almost anyone else in the country to go to school with a child that isn’t the same race as them,” Murphy said.
He’s hoping the protests turn into a new civil rights movement that will compel lawmakers to action.
Both lawmakers have introduced legislation that would constrain the president’s use of force against protesters.
The bill would require all law enforcement doing crowd control to clearly identify themselves.
This comes after unidentified law enforcement were seen patrolling the streets of Washington D.C.
“Using military force against American citizens is a violation of constitutional rights when it is used to suppress free speech,” Blumenthal said.
The other piece of legislation would require more accountability from law enforcement when it comes to police brutality and use of force.
The Training and Independent Review Act would provide resources for training, screening of recruits, and evaluation of police offers while on the job.
The senators say the legislation will be introduced in Washington next week. They are hoping to have Republicans co-sponsor the bills and have bi-partisan support.
(2) comments
Are they introducing any laws to protect businesses and people from the violent protestors and looters?
Riot laws are already on the books.
The proposed legislation is about peaceful Freedom of Expression:
"Both lawmakers have introduced legislation that would constrain the president’s use of force against protesters.
The bill would require all law enforcement doing crowd control to clearly identify themselves."
You have now been subjected to your second First Amendment lesson of the day.
It's ironic that your screen name alludes to the Constitution State.
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville
