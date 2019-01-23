WASHINGTON (WFSB) - Connecticut's U.S. senators have joined other top lawmakers to introduce a bill that would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $15.
Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal joined Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to propose raising the wage to $15 per hour by 2024.
They introduced the Raise the Wage Act of 2019 on Wednesday.
“It’s offensive to me that a full-time worker making the federal minimum wage is only paid $15,000 a year," Murphy said. "That’s not a living wage. How can anyone afford to pay their bills and put food on the table for their families?"
Blumenthal said raising the wage would give working families some much-needed support.
"A robust minimum wage would help ensure the promise of the American Dream is within reach for all, not just some," Blumenthal said. "Congress must finally pass this bill and give American workers their long overdue raise."
More on the bill can be read here.
