HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bipartisan effort to help Afghan refugees who remain at risk from the Taliban will be announced on Tuesday.

Connecticut refugee groups will join Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal for the announcement in Hartford at 10:30 a.m.

Biden admits Afghanistan's collapse 'did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated' President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban retaking control happened more quickly than the US government had anticipated, insisted that ending America's 20-year war was the correct decision.

They said in addition to the legislative effort to facilitate the urgent evacuation of Afghan allies, they're looking to increase resources for visa processing to help speed up refugee resettlement.

Blumenthal, along with Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Joni Ernst of Iowa, have filed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the Biden Administration to take specific steps to address the immediate needs of Afghan allies and Afghan-Americans who remain in Afghanistan as well as those who have been able to evacuate to third countries.

The NDAA is likely to be taken up by the Senate in the coming weeks.

Representatives from the Connecticut Immigration and Refugee Coalition, Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services, Danbury Area Refugee Assistance and the Jewish Community Alliance for Refugee Resettlement will participate in Tuesday's announcement.