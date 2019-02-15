HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's senior senator is leading his senate colleagues in urging health officials to curb an electronic cigarette epidemic.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal planned a news conference for 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
Blumenthal said he and his fellow senators will be making the plea to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. They want Azar and his department to immediately work toward solutions.
Blumenthal said the HHS has failed to adequately respond to the epidemic.
He cited a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released this week that showed tobacco product use among youth is increasing. The report blamed e-cigarettes.
