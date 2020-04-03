Are you looking for something fun to do with the kids?

Color one of our Channel 3 coloring pages and we will feature them on Eyewitness News and on WFSB.com.

Print and color any of the photos below and email a photo of your masterpiece to iwitness@wfsb.com

Be sure to include your name and town in the email.

Tune in to Eyewitness News weekdays where we will feature as many as we can during the news!

Download PDF Nicole Nalepa coloring page
Download PDF Scot and Kara coloring page
Download PDF Joe Zone coloring page
Download PDF Mark Dixon coloring page
Download PDF Channel 3 logo
Download PDF Channel 3 television
Download PDF Channel 3 app on iPad
Download PDF Channel 3 app
Download PDF WFSB.com Coloring Page

