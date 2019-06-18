EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- A send off ceremony was held on Tuesday for national guardsmen and women being sent to Southwest Asia.
Nearly 150 members of the 103rd Airlift Wing will be away from home for four months.
The members of the CT Air National Guard left the hanger on Tuesday afternoon.
Many of the men and women have done this more than once, but it doesn't really get any easier.
"In the last 18 years, our CT guardsmen have answered the nations call with nearly 8,000 of our soldiers and airmen previously deployed,” said Major General Fran Evon.
"This is what it means to be a citizen in the civilian military, what you are now and going forth. I just wish you all Godspeed,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.
The ‘Flying Yankees,’ as they are called, will be spending the next four months to support operations and maintenance in southwest Asia.
For the families it can be hard.
Noreen Favreau's husband John is making his second tour. While he'll miss a few milestones, technology has changed a lot since his last trip.
"What they have now makes it so much better than the past, a lot easier now with communication. You get to see someone now,” CT National Guard Airman John Favreau.
"His very first deployment was in 2003, and so they had to wait with pay phones and a phone card. Now we have apps so we can video chat,” his wife Noreen said.
The 103rd Airlift Wing will fly the C-130h Hercules, one of several planes that will deploy the airmen to their destination.
This is Master Sergeant Kalif Graham's fifth deployment, and there's one thing that's consistent -- the heat.
"It’s a little warm, roughly 125 degrees outside, but we are always prepared for it,” Graham said.
The airmen and women are expected to return in November, right before Thanksgiving.
