UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Fans will give the Connecticut Sun a send off on Friday morning ahead of the team's trip to WNBA finals.
A ceremony is set at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, casino officials confirmed.
The Sun face the Washington Mystics in the championship series.
Connecticut won its series over the Los Angeles Sparks, 2 games to 0, last week to earn a spot in the finals.
The best of five games series starts Sunday at 3 p.m. in Washington. The Sun will play two games in the nation's capital before heading home to the Mohegan Sun Arena.
Friday's send off ceremony is scheduled to happen at the Mohegan Sun hotel lobby at 9:30 a.m. The team itself is set to arrive around 10 a.m.
