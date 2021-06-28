Wolcott police (generic)

Wolcott police.

 WFSB file

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - The senior center in Wolcott will be closed on Monday as a result of vandalism, according to police.

Wolcott police said two juveniles broke into the building on Nichols Road overnight.

Police said the center had planned to open as a cooling center for Monday's extreme heat.

However, workers arrived to find it trashed.

An insurance adjuster was called.

Employees told Channel 3 on Monday morning that the center could be closed for days.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.