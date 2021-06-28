WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - The senior center in Wolcott will be closed on Monday as a result of vandalism, according to police.
Wolcott police said two juveniles broke into the building on Nichols Road overnight.
Police said the center had planned to open as a cooling center for Monday's extreme heat.
However, workers arrived to find it trashed.
An insurance adjuster was called.
Employees told Channel 3 on Monday morning that the center could be closed for days.
