HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Starting Sept. 1, senior centers statewide will be allowed to start welcoming participants back to their facilities.
The Department of Aging and Disability Services released guidance for senior centers that are prepared to reopen starting next month.
“With this guidance we were trying to strike a balance between health and safety and the ability to access programs that support the independence and well-being of older adults. These services provide a critical path to increase social connections,” said Aging and Disability Services Commissioner Amy Porter.
Guidance provided to senior centers as they begin their reopening planning includes:
- Capacity limits
- Cleaning protocols
- Use of Personal Protective Equipment
- Contact Tracing
- Training and Certification
The entire reopen guidance document can be found by clicking here.
Local senior centers will be making decisions on their own regarding specific opening timelines and available programs.
“While we know older adults are considered a more vulnerable population for COVID 19, this pandemic has caused many residents to also feel negative effects from social isolation and loss of independence. We believe the many programs offered by senior centers are important to the quality of life for these Connecticut residents,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
For more information on the state’s reopening guidelines, click here.
Individuals who have general questions that are not answered on the website can also call 2-1-1 for assistance, or text “CTCOVID” to 898211.
