HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Living through a global pandemic has been difficult for many, but no more so than on senior citizens.
They are vulnerable victims to COVID-19 because of health complications.
However, there are ways to overcome the isolation and maintain a healthy attitude.
“I was scared. Very scared about the whole thing,” said Susan Daly, a psychiatrist and grandmother of seven from Norwich.
She overcame her fears about COVID by reading up on it.
“That it was the enemy, and I was going to learn everything I could about it,” she said.
Daly wasn’t going to let COVID-19 get the best of her and her family, including her seven grandchildren who live out west. So, they started a group text to stay connected, and talked virtually via FaceTime.
“I would start of the texting group: ‘How’s everyone feeling this morning?’ Because I worried so much,” Daly said.
That was a normal reaction, according to Adrianne DeVivo, of Hartford Healthcare’s Center for Healthy Aging.
“A phone call or an email checking in regularly, just to see how they’re doing and how we can help to support them,” DeVivo said.
The pandemic has also forced many senior centers to close or alter programming. So, the lack of interaction adds to the isolation many seniors are feeling.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases as we get older. People in their 60s are at a higher risk than those in their 50s.
Experts say keeping connected, engaged with your family and community eases the fear and isolation.
As for Daly, attending weekly church services online has been comforting.
“We attend church on FaceTime. On Facebook it’s done live. That started after a while, and that’s very nice,” Daly said.
“Staying connected, making sure you’re getting the help you need, reaching out. We can’t assume that our providers know that we need that support,” DeVivo said.
To find free support on Facebook from Hartford HealthCare’s Center for Healthy Aging, click here.
Support can also come from within, according to the Centers for Disease Control, like taking care of your body by stretching, taking deep breaths, or meditation.
Also, take care of your mind by doing activities you enjoy, unwind, talk to people you trust, and avoid excessive alcohol and drug use.
“We at the Center for Healthy Aging have several online completely free programs that people can log into at a variety of times in the day to stay connected,” DeVivo said.
Staying healthy is key, so be sure to follow the protocols, wash hands and sanitize frequently, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing.
For more information from the CDC, click here.
