NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Teachers and staff hooted and hollered, holding a parade for their high school seniors who had their final year cut short.
It was a celebration of their senior yet, even if its one the high school graduates never envisioned.
“I was really sad because I worked really hard in high schools, I felt like I deserved a traditional graduation, a prom, but not to have it really hurt my heart,” said Emiya Pearse, Achievement First Amistad High School.
On Thursday morning, Emiya Pearse and other members of the Class of 2020 were all smiles as New Haven Public Schools put together reverse parades, recognizing their four years of hard work.
“I’m really excited that all my classmates are coming out and everything,” said Janae Reid, New Haven Academy graduate.
Students and their families decorated their cars, driving through Lighthouse Point Park.
“Never got to have my prom, never got to have a real graduation. For me, it’s actually very touching,” said Christopher Alicea, Riverside Academy graduate.
Teachers and school staff were cheering the grads along the way.
“I’m just more excited to see my teachers, everybody gathered together celebrating us,” said Sophia Moreno.
All for the Class of 2020, a group of students who saw the coronavirus cut short their senior year. A class that lost out on making a lot of memories.
“The mere fact that we’re not able to have a traditional graduation and we’re not able to have prom and all those activities, we believe this is a great way of celebrating them,” said Dr. Iline Tracey, New Haven Superintendent.
Students and teachers reconnected after months apart.
High up above, a plane made its way around the Elm City, pulling a banner and congratulating the Class of 2020.
“I think it’s really exciting because we all lost hope that we wouldn’t have anything to do, so the fact that everyone can come together to celebrate us is really nice. I think it’s really cute,” Pearse said.
The festivities don’t stop there. Students will be back at the park for three days next week where they’ll put on their caps and gowns for a drive-thru graduation.
