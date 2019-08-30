WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Students all over the state returned to school this week.
That included seniors at Kaynor Technical High School in Waterbury on Friday.
Students from grades 9 through 11 started on Thursday.
Kaynor Tech students have 12 trades from which to choose. Among them, manufacturing.
More information on the school can be found on its website here.
