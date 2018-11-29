It’s the holiday season and warnings are going out about porch pirates who take boxes right off your doorstep, but tonight, we’re learning one susceptible community, seniors, are being targeted.
Even though the sign says don’t leave packages here, it’s not always followed. And residents say even when boxes are left at their doors, they end up missing.
"We need cameras in this building, we need cameras," Diana Green of Middletown said Thursday.
An impassioned plea from Green. This senior says she’s now had two packages stolen from her Middletown apartment.
"The packages were seen and then they were gone," Green said.
Donna Cavanaugh says she lost nearly $100 of cat food.
"It happened twice for me,' she said.
The Old Middletown High School Apartments are classified as affordable senior housing and residents are getting fed up. After an order totaling nearly $100 was stolen from Green’s front door, she went to police.
The last line in the report says ”no video surveillance and no suspects. Case closed.”
"I’d like to see the company rise to the occasion," Green said.
“POAH” the preservation of affordable housing manages the building. We tried reaching out tonight, but we learned management took the week off.
Some are taking matters into their own hands, talking directly to delivery drivers.
"I said do not leave any more packages outside people’s doors because they’re walking," Green said.
But not all residents have the ability to get to a secondary pickup location and since this is senior housing, Green and Cavanaugh say this building gets more than the average amount of shipments of critical, potentially life-saving medicine, and they’re worried that it’s only a matter of time before that’s stolen too.
"People just walk in," Cavanaugh said.
There are no cameras here in this vestibule and there’s a growing sense of distrust here.
Since packages are being stolen here and from their front doors, residents are becoming wary of their own neighbors.
They say they plan to make another formal request for cameras when management returns.
