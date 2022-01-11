FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into two separate crashes that happened on I-84 in Farmington Tuesday night.
The initial crash happened on the westbound side around 7 p.m. and involved multiple cars.
LifeStar was initially requested, but later cancelled.
At least two people have been taken to an area hospital for treatment. State Police say at least one of those people sustained serious injuries.
As the investigation went on into the evening hours, a State Police cruiser that was pulled over at the crash site over on the eastbound side of I-84 was struck by another car.
State Police noted that the trooper was not in their cruiser at the time of the crash and that the driver of the car suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
Part of I-84 West is shut down between Exits 38 and 37 due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the CT Department of Transportation.
I-84 East was also closed between Exits 37 and 39 briefly, but partially reopened to alleviate some of the traffic congestion. I-84 East fully reopened around 10:40 p.m.
Drivers traveling in the area can expect delays.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
