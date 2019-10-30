STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - A young trick-or-treater received a big surprise from a police officer in Stafford.
Matt Pothier told Channel 3 that his son Hunter dressed up as an officer for a trick-or-treat event on Main Street in Stafford Saturday.
Pothier said his son got to meet Sgt. James Desso of Stafford police.
"At trick or treat, he took the time out to really talk to Hunter, compare handcuffs, and make him smile," Pothier said. "But it doesn’t stop there."
Desso later called the family and asked if he could stop by and give their sons something.
"He stopped by with real patches and some other goodies for both our boys," Pothier said. "Then he took them downstairs to show them the police car!"
Hunter was able to honk the horn and turn on the lights.
"I don’t think I have ever seen him happier," Pothier said. "So thank you to this amazing man who literally had a little boy jumping up and down with excitement."
Pothier reached out to Channel 3 in hopes of recognizing Desso's treat.
