NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A 55-year-old serial bank robbery suspect is in custody, according to New Haven police.
Police said Darryl Donnell Henry was arrested Monday night in Westchester County, NY.
Henry is tied to a number of robberies in Connecticut, including at the Whalley Avenue Webster Bank on June 1 and a Wells Fargo branch on Foxon Boulevard on May 10 and April 27.
Wells Fargo offered $5,000 to anyone who provided information that led to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible.
A fourth reported robbery happened at the Key Bank branch on Grand Avenue on May 14.
The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association offered $500 for info leading to an arrest for that incident.
An arrest warrant charges Henry with third-degree robbery, second-degree larceny and third-degree assault.
