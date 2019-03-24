EAST HAVEN (WFSB) – A serial shoplifter who was suspected to be stealing cigarettes in multiple towns was arrested Thursday after photos of him were posted on social media.
East Haven Police said the Rite Aid on Main St. in East Haven called police to report someone stealing two packs of cigarettes. The manager told police that an employee asked for the man for his I.D., but he did not have it.
He left the store to get it and when he came back inside, the man grabbed the cigarettes and ran out of Rite Aid without paying, according to the manager.
After watching surveillance video of that incident, police found that shoplifting suspect was the same suspect who stole from North Branford, Wallingford, North Haven and Monroe businesses. In those incidents, the suspect asked for cigarettes, distracted employees then left the stores without paying, according to police.
Brian Mclaughlin of Meriden was identified after East Haven Police posted still photos of him on Facebook, where his name began to surface. Through an investigation, police learned that Mclaughlin had four active arrest warrants for larcenies in different degrees.
Mclaughlin was arrested by Branford Police and brought to the East Haven Department. He was also then turned over to Fairfield Police for multiple active arrest warrants there.
Mclaughlin was charged with larceny and is scheduled to appear in court on April 3 in New Haven.
