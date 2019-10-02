HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A serious accident has closed State Street in Hamden Wednesday night.
Police said State Street is closed in both directions near the 2900 block.
There is no word on the extent of the injuries sustained in the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No additional details were provided at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.