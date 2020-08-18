EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation in East Windsor was centered on a report of a missing man.
According to police, a woman reported on Monday night that her boyfriend had been missing for several days.
His vehicle was found on the side of Winkler Road overnight, near a railroad crossing.
Police said they found evidence of a struggle inside the vehicle.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a state police major crimes squad on Depot Street on Tuesday morning.
Officers said that's where the boyfriend lived.
There, they said they found further evidence of a possible altercation or assault.
A search for the boyfriend was launched, but he was not found near his vehicle or the home.
State police confirmed that they were helping the East Windsor Police Department with the investigation.
After an extensive search of multiple scenes by both police and troopers, they said they found the missing person Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.
He was transported to Hartford Hospital for multiple head injuries.
East Windsor police said they're investigating the case as a serious assault.
Anyone with information is asked to give them a call at 860-292-8240.
