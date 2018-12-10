EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- All lanes on I-84 east in East Hartford have reopened following a serious crash on Monday afternoon.
Fire officials said two lanes were closed a little before 2:15 p.m. on Monday because of the crash.
They were all reopened by 3:40 p.m.
The crash happened in the area of exit 59 on Monday afternoon.
According to the East Hartford Fire Department, one person was brought to the hospital.
