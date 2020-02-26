NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A serious crash is causing heavy delays on I-84 east in Newtown.
State police said the crash happened in the area of exit 10 on Wednesday afternoon where a car went off onto the median.
A serious injury was reported.
Traffic appeared to be at a standstill as of about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Follow traffic updates here.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
The State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad was requested to the scene.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
