GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Part of Boston Post Road in Guilford remains closed following a serious crash.
Police said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, in the area of 2600 Boston Post Road.
A driver of one of the cars involved suffered serious injuries.
A second driver suffered minor injuries.
As of about 4:30 p.m., police said the road remained closed but was expected to reopen within the hour.
