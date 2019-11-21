TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A serious crash has closed both sides of Route 8 in Torrington between exits 44 and 45.
Dispatchers say two LIFE STAR helicopters are responding to the scene.
Two people are being transported to the hospital, however the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The crash was reported just after 4:30 p.m.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.