TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – I-84 eastbound in Tolland is closed due to a serious crash.
The Department of Transportation is closed between exits 68 and 69 due to a crash involving an overturned car.
State police said serious injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries in unknown at this time.
LifeStar responded to the scene.
