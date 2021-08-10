TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – A serous crash has closed part of I-84 west in Tolland.
The Dept. of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 69 and 68, just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash.
CT State Police said all travel lanes at exit 70 are closed, which was still the case as of 5 p.m.
#CTtraffic ALL travel lanes on 84 West at Exit 70 in Tolland shutdown for a 3 car accident with injuries. Please seek alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 10, 2021
Tolland Fire Department said there was heavy damage reported as a result of the crash.
It also said LIFE STAR was called to the scene.
There's no word at this time on the extent of any injuries.
For traffic updates in your area, click here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.