NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash is causing heavy delays on I-95 north in New Haven.
State police said the highway was closed at exit 44 around 2 p.m.
The Dept. of Transportation said at first only the left and center lanes were closed, but later said the whole highway was shut down.
A serious injury was reported.
#CTTraffic I-95 Northbound, at Exit 44, in New Haven, is shut down for a serious injury motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 2, 2021
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.