MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A portion of a busy Middletown roadway is closed while police investigate a crash.
It happened around 9:15 Thursday night on South Main Street by Dooley's Pond.
Officials say serious injuries were reported in the collision.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.