Waterbury Police Generic

Waterbury police. 

 WFSB file

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -  A serious crash has closed part of a busy roadway in Waterbury.

Waterbury Police Sgt. Davis Robert Davis says a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on the 300 block of Chase Avenue early Saturday afternoon.

The motorcyclist sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to an area hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police continue to investigate.

Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.