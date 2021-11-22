WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash has closed Route 6 at Route 203 in Windham.
Connecticut State Police reported the crash just before 2 p.m. on Monday.
#CTTraffic Route 6 (Boston Post Rd.) at Route 203 (North Windham Rd.), in Windham is closed for a serious injury motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 22, 2021
Route 6, also known as Boston Post Road, is closed at Route 203, also known as North Windham Road.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
