COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- A serious crash has closed part of Route 6 in Coventry.
The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
A car crashed into a tree between South Street and the Bolton town line.
As of 4:30 p.m., Route 6 remained closed.
There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time.
Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.