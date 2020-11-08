GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Expect detours if your travels take you through Granby this evening.
Officials say that Rt. 20 near Day Street is closed as police investigate a serious crash.
LifeStar and the accident reconstruction team have also been called to the scene.
That section of Rt. 20 is expected to reopen around 8 p.m.
Detours are in place at Simsbury and Barndoor Hills Roads.
