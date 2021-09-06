WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash has closed part of the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield.
The crash was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Silas Deane Highway was shut down between Jordan Lane and the Hartford city line.
Police said Routes 5 and 15 are still accessible from the Silas Deane Highway.
The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
Follow traffic updates in your area by clicking here.
