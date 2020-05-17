HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Washington Street is closed as officials continue to investigate a serious crash.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says that Washington Street at the intersection of Retreat Avenue is expected to be closed until about 11:00 a.m.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
One party sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division is also on scene investigating.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
