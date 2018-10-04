Burlington crash

Firefighters responded to a serious crash on Punchbrook Road in Burlington on Thursday morning.

 Burlington Fire Dept.

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters said a serious crash closed a road in Burlington on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported on Punchbrook Road near the Nassahegan Rec Field.

Firefighters said Punchbrook Road is closed.

They urged drivers to seek an alternate route.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.