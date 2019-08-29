SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash has closed Mountain Road in Suffield Thursday afternoon.
Police said the road is closed between Babbs Road and Copper Hill Road.
The area is expected to be shut down for a significant period of time while police investigate the crash.
There is no word if anyone was injured.
Refresh this page and stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.