WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crashed closed a road in Wolcott on Wednesday morning.
According to police, it happened in the area of 250 Country Rd.
They described it as "serious."
No other details were released.
They said Country Road will remain closed while they investigate what happened.
Alternate routes were suggested, including Todd and Woodtick roads, or through Bristol.
They expected to release more information as it becomes available.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.