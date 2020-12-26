MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - A serious 2-car crash closed a stretch of Route 66, Washington Street, in Middletown Saturday morning.
Fire officials said at least one person was trapped in a vehicle and one of the involved cars had rolled over into a nearby house.
Route 66 was closed from Butternut Street to Bernie O'Rourke Drive for the time being, it has since reopened.
Officials said one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.