BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- A serious crash closed Route 6 in Bristol Friday morning.
The crash happened Friday morning near ShopRite around 6:30 a.m.
According to police, a truck collided with another car on Route 6, not far from Stafford Avenue.
The truck then continued to travel eastbound and sideswiped another car before crossing the road and crashing in the Wendy's parking lot.
Two people were taken to the hospital, however the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Route 6 is closed from Mix Street to Camp Street. It's expected to be closed for the next several hours, police said.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.