FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Route 10 in Farmington is closed due to a serious crash.
The single-car crash happened in front of Miss Porters Schools.
Police said there are serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the crash happened during a pursuit that originated in Bristol.
There is no word on what caused the crash at this time and if the driver is facing any charges at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.