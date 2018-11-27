NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash has closed Route 44 in both directions in Norfolk Tuesday night.
The road is closed at Route 182 by George’s Garage.
According to the Norfolk PIO Jon Barbagallo, it is a serious crash.
Barbagallo said the roads are tremendously slick and ice covered, and he is urging drivers to use caution.
