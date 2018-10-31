Police generic

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – Route 6 in closed in Plymouth for a serious crash.

It is closed in the area of Scott Road around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said it is a serious crash, but have not released any additional details.

