SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash has closed a portion of Route 75 in Suffield Tuesday.
According to police, the crash happened on South Street (Route 75) near the Windsor Locks town line.
A portion of the road will be closed during the investigation.
There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the course of the investigation.
