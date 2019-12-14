VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash has closed Route 165 in Voluntown Saturday morning, officials said.
The Voluntown Fire Department said the crash has closed Route 165 on the Connecticut- Rhode Island state line.
Officials say the road may be closed for an extended period of time.
State Police is also responding to the crash.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
