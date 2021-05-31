ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Delays are building after a busy roadway was shut down Monday afternoon.
Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox says a crash near the Suffield Bridge has shut down Rt. 190 in both directions.
The roadway is closed between the Route 5 and Pearl Street on and off ramps.
Serious injuries were reported in the crash.
Chief Fox said that the roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.